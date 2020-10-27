Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’

Government ministers have warned that festivities including Christmas, BonfireNight and Diwali will not be “normal” this year – but it is unclear exactlywhat will be allowed. As the patchwork of local lockdowns evolves in Englandand Scotland alongside national measures in Northern Ireland and Wales, the PAnews agency considers what this means for celebrations.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.