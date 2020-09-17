Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at 49

Leanza Cornett, who was crowned Miss America in 1993, has died after suffering a traumatic brain...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineJust JaredAceShowbiz


Leanza Cornett, TV Host and Miss America Winner, Dies at 49 After Head Injury

Leanza Cornett, a former TV host and winner of the Miss America beauty pageant, died on Wednesday...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49: She 'Had a Bright and Beautiful Spirit' https://t.co/UB9HW51TzL 9 seconds ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Hannah Yasharoff: Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at 49: 'A bright and beautiful spirit'… https://t.co/BdEzTJ0SYS 40 seconds ago

SarahPrimate

The Sarebear RT @THR: #LeanzaCornett, former Miss America and "Entertainment Tonight" contributor, dies at 49 https://t.co/eSAWnBilm8 https://t.co/5Xvlh… 2 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal TRENDING: Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49: She 'Had a Bright and Beautiful Spirit'… https://t.co/rl6ATL6lS5 3 minutes ago

JoannOceanfalls

Joann Graham Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at Age 49: 'We Are Devastated' via @WestJournalism https://t.co/8qjRlKNK69 5 minutes ago

MDAZNursharkar1

MD A.Z. Nur sharkar @OliviaBaileyTV rip leanza cornett shirt Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at age 49,rip leanza cornett shir… https://t.co/HtYZcobJVZ 5 minutes ago

MDAZNursharkar1

MD A.Z. Nur sharkar @MarliseBoland @LeanzaCornett @MissAmericaOrg rip leanza cornett shirt Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at… https://t.co/VHLrSi4EQV 5 minutes ago

MDAZNursharkar1

MD A.Z. Nur sharkar @aidatlanta @LeanzaCornett @MissAmerica @AIDSWalkAtlanta rip leanza cornett shirt Former Miss America Leanza Corne… https://t.co/rsFkLhzR1X 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lieutenant Colonel in the Maryland National Guard competing in Miss Veteran America [Video]

Lieutenant Colonel in the Maryland National Guard competing in Miss Veteran America

Your mother wears combat boots. Yes she does with a beautiful off the shoulder gown with tattoos that show off her love for her autistic son, her family and country.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:17Published