|
|
|
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Leanza Cornett, who was crowned Miss America in 1993, has died after suffering a traumatic brain...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •OK! Magazine •Just Jared •AceShowbiz
|
Leanza Cornett, a former TV host and winner of the Miss America beauty pageant, died on Wednesday...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|