Former miss america has died.

Leanza cornett was crowned in 19-93 after winning the miss florida title.

She went on to have a successful television and entertainment career.

A family spokesperson says cornett died from a brain injury after a fall eariler this month.

Leanza cornett was 49-years old.

She leaves behind two sons.

