Tech Report: Big Tech hearings on censorship

Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai answered questions about censorship on their platforms and whether laws should be changed to reign them in.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Even facebook ceo mark zuckerberg isn't immune from technical difficulties, as his opening remarks at wednesday's big tech hearings on capitol hill were briefly delayed due to struggles connecting.

He, twitter ceo jack dorsey and google ceo sundar pichai answered questions about censorship on their platforms and whether laws should be changed to reign them in.

The hearing ended with no recommendations.

******* more robots are coming to white castle .

10 new white castle locations will be rolling out the robotic fry cook.

The move accelerates the adoption of miso robotics' newly designed flippy robot into kitchens to speed up production and allow more staff to work in the front of the house to service customers, the companies said in a statement.

******* by one measure, joe biden beats donald trump.

Social cred, a tool that measures and ranks online influence in a scientific manner, says despite having only a quarter of trump's twitter followers, biden is more influential.

It says this is because his posts record a relatively higher engagement rate, more positive audience sentiment, and better original-shared




