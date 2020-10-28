Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United to Launch Free COVID-19 Testing Program on Flights From Newark to London

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:46s - Published
United to Launch Free COVID-19 Testing Program on Flights From Newark to London
The pilot program will run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

United Airlines to offer free Covid-19 testing for London-bound passengers

The four-week pilot program is free for travelers on United Flight 14 from Newark to London and will...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

bj_221

bj.221 RT @TheStreet: United Airlines ( $UAL ) will launch free COVID-19 tests for transatlantic flights from November 16 through December 11. htt… 3 hours ago

whufchobbit

whufc hobbit RT @yourHeathrow: Heathrow welcomes United Airlines launch of Newark to Heathrow #COVID19 departure testing pilot and calls for airbridge i… 3 hours ago

TheStreet

TheStreet United Airlines ( $UAL ) will launch free COVID-19 tests for transatlantic flights from November 16 through Decembe… https://t.co/ryyaZw5ynn 4 hours ago

helloterumi

Terumi Pong RT @alishasays: United to launch free COVID-19 testing program on flights from Newark to London. The pilot program will run from Nov. 16 to… 9 hours ago

alishasays

Alisha Prakash United to launch free COVID-19 testing program on flights from Newark to London. The pilot program will run from No… https://t.co/CsYZYQgzRt 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines Trial Program To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing To Passengers Ahead Of Flights [Video]

United Airlines Trial Program To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing To Passengers Ahead Of Flights

United Airlines will start offering free COVID-19 testing to passengers ahead of their flights as part of a new pilot program.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published
United Airlines offers free COVID-19 testing [Video]

United Airlines offers free COVID-19 testing

United airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of their flights. The airline hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
I Traveled to Hawaii During the Coronavirus Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like [Video]

I Traveled to Hawaii During the Coronavirus Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like

I flew to Hawaii two days after the quarantine lifted, and I’m here to share everything I learned.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:42Published