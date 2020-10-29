The Most Adorable Animals On Earth Are Dying Out--And It's Our Own Stupid Fault

New research published in PLOS One shows the koala bear population is in decline--and it's because of humans.

According to CNN, a number of human-driven stressors are depressing koalas' immune systems, making them more susceptible to disease.

Human encroachment, or farming land previously occupied by koalas, is a major factor.

So is climate change, which is robbing the landscape of water and trees.

CNN reports climate change is also contributing to the intensity of widespread bushfires in Australia, as seen in the record-breaking blazes of 2019 and 2020.

World Wide Fund for Nature - Australia is trying to double koala numbers-- in part by planting seeds to grow more trees that grow koala food.