MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- As Election Day nears, many people say the political season stresses them out.

How to deal with election stress disorder, fatigue

All mail-in ballots can be received by november 6th ... as long as they're post marked by election day.

With election day next tuesday ... some say the it couldn't come any sooner.

According to a survey -- by the american psychological association -- 56 percent of adults reported the presidential election ... as a significant stressor.

Executive director for the "family counseling center of central georgia" -- patty gibbs -- says... many are exhausted by political commercials, text messages, and emails.

She says some people are experience stress, fatigue and even apathy ... making them not want to vote.

"we really strongly recommend, get outside, take a few minutes to yourself, make sure self care is thinking about during these stressful times.

Go outside c1 3 b13 breathe some fresh air, go for a walk, sometimes five minutes is all you need."

According to gibbs ... people should also limit time on social media.

