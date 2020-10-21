Coward Pakistanis have to pay heavy price for their sins: Ravinder Raina on killing of BJP workers

On killing of 3 BJP workers by terrorists, party chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina said, "They were brave workers of BJP.

They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata and their sacrifice won't go in vain.

Coward Pakistanis will have to pay heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised." Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in JandK's Kulgam on October 29 after terrorists opened fire at them.