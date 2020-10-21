Coward Pakistanis have to pay heavy price for their sins: Ravinder Raina on killing of BJP workers
Coward Pakistanis have to pay heavy price for their sins: Ravinder Raina on killing of BJP workers
On killing of 3 BJP workers by terrorists, party chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina said, "They were brave workers of BJP.
They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata and their sacrifice won't go in vain.
Coward Pakistanis will have to pay heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised." Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in JandK's Kulgam on October 29 after terrorists opened fire at them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks started campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly election with a rally in Sasaram. During the rally, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and Pulwama. He said, “Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I pay my respects to them.” PM Modi also attacked UPA govt in his maiden rally. He said, “In UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them not to stall Bihar's development. Angered by their defeat, they didn’t let Nitish ji take a step forward. They wasted 10 years of CM Nitishji.” Watch the full video for more.
Amid the border tension at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter."Did you hear him say anything on China, have you heard him say the word China over the last couple of months? Why do you think he's not saying it, because he doesn't want to take the attention of the people of this country to face that China has occupied our land. The Chinese has occupied 1200 square kilometer of our territory. I ask the Prime Minister when you are planning to remove the Chinese from Bharat Mata's territory? That is the most important issue right now," said Rahul Gandhi. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between the two countries have yet to yield a solution over border dispute.
Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in J-K's Kulgam on October 29 after terrorists opened fire at them. DGP of J-K, Dilbag Singh said, "Terrorists involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam on Oct 29 have been identified, further investigation is underway."
Last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Fida Hussain performed in J-K's Kulgam on Oct 30. His family was in deep shock after his sad demise during terror attack. The mortal remains of BJP worker Umer Ramzan Hajam also brought to his residence. Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in J-K's Kulgam on October 29 after terrorists opened fire at them.
