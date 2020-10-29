French President Emmanuel Macron stands firm after the brutal knife attack in Nice|Oneindia News

French president Emmanuel Macron has refused to give in after the horrific knife attack on Thursday.

He vowed that his country would stand firm against religious extremists and won't give up on their values.

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist incident at a church in the French city of Nice.

The Tunisian migrant went on a near half-hour rampage with a 30-centimetre knife, targeting people praying in the southern city's Notre-Dame basilica.

The church killings come after the October 16 beheading in a Paris suburb of history teacher Samuel Paty by an extremist after Paty showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a free speech lesson.

#NiceAttack #EmmanuelMacron #TerrorAttackInFrance