Students disregard rules as Nottingham moves into Tier 3

A gathering of youngsters in the streets of Nottingham gets out of hand aheadof the implementation of Tier 3 restrictions.

It took place on St James Streetin Nottingham city centre which has a number of pubs and bars, some of whichare prominent student bars.

The actual shenanigans started at about 9.55pmwhen all of the bars let the patrons out at the same time onto a small lane.The Government announced the city would be placed into the “very high” bracketfrom Friday at 12.01am – with rules coming into force such as a ban on buyingalcohol from shops after 9pm.

Nottinghamshire Police had issued a warningearlier on Thursday that they would have “no hesitation” in fining peopledeliberately flouting the rules.