Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager

Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager

Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager

The White Sox have convinced the Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion to come out of retirement.


Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Jimmy Kimmel asks Dodgers if winning World Series was easier 'when other team wasn't cheating'

 Jimmy Kimmel asked the LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger if it was "easier to win the World Series when the other team wasn't cheating?"
USATODAY.com

US election: Trump packs thousands into rallies as infections spike

 There are no crowds at Disneyland, still shut down by the coronavirus. Fewer fans attended the World Series baseball championship this year than at any time in..
New Zealand Herald

Dodgers and Rays in self-quarantine after Justin Turner's positive COVID-19 test

 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, but returned to celebrate with teammates after clinching the World Series.
USATODAY.com

Tony La Russa, 76, named new Chicago White Sox manager

La Russa, 76, is a three-time World Series champion but has not managed since 2011.
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy•ESPN


Opinion: MLB has changed since Tony La Russa left the dugout. At 76, can White Sox manager meet it halfway?

The White Sox hired Tony La Russa, who has not managed since 2011, as the team's new manager – a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Back in the dugout: White Sox hire La Russa as manager

Back in the dugout: White Sox hire La Russa as manager Tony La Russa, who won two World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Upworthy•Newsday•ESPN



CJ Strout RT @whitesox: Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Seri… 10 minutes ago

Patrick Downey The Chicago #WhiteSox announced yesterday that the team has named Tony La Russa as their manager. 2 hours ago

Audrina Bigos RT @cbschicago: Tony La Russa Named As Chicago White Sox Manager, Returning After 34 Years https://t.co/Ghh3Zkl1Sy https://t.co/ayOyH1a8Je 4 hours ago


Tony La Russa Returning As White Sox Manager [Video]

Tony La Russa Returning As White Sox Manager

La Russa, 76, is back as manager of the White Sox after 34 years. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

