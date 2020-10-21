Global  
 

Watch: Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired an anti-ship missile from its guided missile corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal as part of a drill that reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said.

The Navy said the missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy.

"Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal.

Target ship severely damaged and in flames," the Navy tweeted.

Watch the video for more.


