CCTV captures thief making off with six-foot model of Betty Boop

This bizarre footage shows the moment a brazen thief made off from a restaurant carrying the eatery's popular mascot - a six-foot tall model of BETTY BOOP.

The life-size figure of the iconic character has welcomed customers in to Grumpy's Diner in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, ever since the diner opened six years ago.

But customers have been left disappointed this week that the familiar face is not there to greet them into the diner - as she got STOLEN in the early hours of Tuesday.

Betty would normally be brought inside at night from her usual spot outside the restaurant door - but on Monday night, the figure was forgotten, and left outside overnight.