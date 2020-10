French President Emmanuel Macron stands firm after the brutal knife attack in Nice|Oneindia News



French president Emmanuel Macron has refused to give in after the horrific knife attack on Thursday. He vowed that his country would stand firm against religious extremists and won't give up on their.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published 6 hours ago

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News



Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 1 day ago