Young pandemic heroes among those honoured at Pride of Britain Awards

Six-year-old Tony Hudgell has been given the Good Morning Britain YoungFundraiser Award for raising more than £1 million in a lockdown walkingchallenge.

Emmie Narayn-Nicholas, 11, has been given the Child of CourageAward after being diagnosed with leukaemia and opening Emmie's Kitchen to helpother patients' families.