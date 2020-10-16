Friday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: HMST, KMB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Thursday, HomeStreet's Director, Mark Robert Patterson, made a $595,800 buy of HMST, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $29.79 each.

Patterson was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HMST trading as high as $31.16 at last check today.

HomeStreet is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Patterson purchased HMST on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.42M at an average of $24.57 per share.

And at Kimberly-Clark, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Robert W.

Decherd who purchased 3,000 shares at a cost of $132.67 each, for a total investment of $398,015.

Kimberly-Clark is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

Decherd was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KMB trading as high as $134.56 at last check today.