Livermore Neighborhood Adapts Halloween Plans To Stay Safe From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:48s - Published 3 days ago Livermore Neighborhood Adapts Halloween Plans To Stay Safe From COVID-19 Halloween is not dead yet in one Livermore neighborhood. Neighbors are adapting to COVID restrictions and still finding ways to celebrate. Kiet Do reports. (10/30/20) 0

