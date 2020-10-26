|
|
|
A Second Stimulus Package Will Not Pass Before The Election
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:45s - Published
A Second Stimulus Package Will Not Pass Before The Election
As Americans head to the polls, the economy has not received a much-needed second round of stimulus, nor is it likely to in the coming months.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A second stimulus package is unlikely by election day, but removing stimulus checks entirely would...
cbs4.com - Published
|
President Donald Trump said Tuesday there would likely be a new COVID-19 stimulus package after the...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
Today's update on a second round of direct stimulus payments.
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|