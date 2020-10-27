The Company posted record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.73.

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,COF,AUY,ABBV,WBA,MCK Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020.

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,COF,AUY,ABBV,WBA,MCK Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020.

The Company posted record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.73.

International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter's revenue.

Apple's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable November 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of November 9, 2020.

The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

YAMANA GOLD declares a fourth quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share, annual $0.105 per share.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on January 14, 2021.

The dividend reflects the previously announced 50% increase to the Company's annual dividend.

At the new rate of $0.105 per share, the annual dividend will be 425% higher than just 18 months ago.

AbbVie is announcing today that its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.18 per share to $1.30 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021.

This reflects an increase of approximately 10.2 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by 225 percent.

AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter.

The dividend is payable Dec.

11, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Nov.

19, 2020.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 352 straight quarters (88 years) and have raised the dividend for 45 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 42 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend will be payable on January 4, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2020.