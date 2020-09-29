Global  
 

Jason Blum Breaks Down the Scariest Blumhouse Movie Moments

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 22:42s
Jason Blum and Blumhouse productions have come a long way since their low budget hit 'Paranormal Activity' permanently changed the face of horror cinema.

That movie cost just $15,000 to make, and while the budgets have gotten bigger, the movies are still as scary as ever.

Join Jason Blum as he breaks down the scariest moments in 'The Invisible Man,' 'Get Out', 'Paranormal Activity,' 'Halloween,' 'Sinister,' 'Insidious,' 'The Purge,' 'Split,' 'Happy Death Day,' 'BlacKkKlansman' and 'The Lie.'

“Welcome to the Blumhouse” films BLACK BOX, EVIL EYE, THE LIE and NOCTURNE are now available on Amazon Prime Video


