Lightfoot Announces Safety Preparations For Halloween, Election Day
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any protests peaceful, no matter the outcome of the election, hoping to avoid a repeat of the widespread civil unrest that broke out across Chicago this summer.