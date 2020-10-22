Global  
 

Pops and Flops: Twitter, Under Armour, and Altria Stock

Twitter shares are flopping after slow user growth is reported by the platform.

However, the social media company did beat earnings expectations.

Apparel and sports equipment company Under Armour stock is steady after the company reported $1.4 billion in Q3 revenue, and shares for Juul's parent company, Altria, are flopping on news that Juul's value was slashed to $10 billion.


