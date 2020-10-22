Pops and Flops: Twitter, Under Armour, and Altria Stock
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:23s - Published
Pops and Flops: Twitter, Under Armour, and Altria Stock
Twitter shares are flopping after slow user growth is reported by the platform.
However, the social media company did beat earnings expectations.
Apparel and sports equipment company Under Armour stock is steady after the company reported $1.4 billion in Q3 revenue, and shares for Juul's parent company, Altria, are flopping on news that Juul's value was slashed to $10 billion.
Dunkin shares are soaring after news that the company is considering selling to a private company, Inspire Brands, a parent of several chain restaurants. SAP SE shares are flopping after a lackluster..
Tesla shares are popping after Q3 reports showed a fifth consecutive quarter of profits. Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as..