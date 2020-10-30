Taunton Pub fined after police disrupt lock-in

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police A licensee of a pub in Taunton has beenissued with a £1,000 fine for failing to close at 10pm.

Avon and SomersetPolice attended the Racehorse Inn in the East Reach area of the town at around10.50pm on Saturday night following a report it was breaching Covid-19regulations.

The current local Covid-19 alert level is medium, which means therule of six applies indoors.

They found at least 22 people inside when theyarrived with a member of staff serving a man drinks.