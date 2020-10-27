Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much as $111 billion erased from Apple's market cap. The company beat estimates for overall revenue and profit. iPhone sales were well below Apple's expectations. Apple's updated phone lineup was released roughly one month later than usual.
Going through the mortgage approval process can be tedious, time-consuming, and stressful. But working hard to get a lower interest rate is totally worth it. According to Business Insider, prospective homebuyers should give themselves at least a few months to get prepared for the rigamarole. First, get your credit score up as high as you can. Second, get your debt-to-income ratio as low as you can. Always pay on time, and pay off any credit card balances before applying for a new mortgage.
Housing prices show no price of dropping, and overall, US wages have remained stagnant for years, if not decades. But according to Business Insider, there are still a few ways one can purchase a home without having to come up with a downpayment--if you're prepared to put in the work. Active and former members of the military can get a Veterans Affairs loan of up to $484,350 in 2019, often with a lower interest rate than a conventional mortgage.
iPhones are probably not the cleanest devices. But how can they be cleaned without getting damaged? Steve John told Business Insider how to clean an iPhone without damaging it. 1. Remove your phone case. 2. Turn the phone off and disconnect any attached cables. 3. Gently moisten your lint-free cloth with water. 4. Wipe lightly at the phone, applying minimal pressure. 5. Dry the phone with another clean cloth as soon as you are done.