Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s
Black Friday is coming November 27.

Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals.

Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee to help shopper save all season long.

It's a perk limited to My Best Buy members.

Year after year, Best Buy provides significant price drops on everything.

There will be deals on the latest TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more.


