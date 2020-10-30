Woman orders batteries from grocery store and gets a loaf of bread instead

Are batteries and bread the same thing?

Onegrocery store worker seems to think so.On Oct.

27, TikTok user/Woolworths customergracevp102 uploaded a video explaining how sheended up asking herself this question.Evidently, she ordered some batteries viaAustralian grocery chain Woolworths’ online store— but ended up with something else entirely.“Is there anyone here that works for Woolies?”Grace asks in her video.

“I ordered AAA batteriesand they swapped me with a loaf of bread”.Grace then proceeds to jokingly try to use piecesof bread in lieu of the batteries she needed.She then reveals that she is allergic towheat, making the bread not just a poorsubstitute, but also generally useless.Though Grace’s dilemma is peeving, it’s alsoquite funny.

At least, many TikTok users think so.“This is gold,” one person said.

“Omghilarious,” another added.

“This wins theinternet today,” a third wrote.“OK I work for Woolies and that’s ridiculous,”a fourth added.

“Someone hates their job”