Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?
The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday.
We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.
Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations titleIreland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line
England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over ItalyEngland searching for a big win over Italy to give them the chance to snatch the Six Nations title from Ireland
France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six NationsFrance looking for Six Nations title as they take on Ireland in Paris.
England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against ItalyEngland head coach Eddie Jones says he has the "best squad to do the business" as he looks for a big win over Italy in the Six Nations
Jones: Most interesting squad I've hadEngland head coach Eddie Jones says his 36-man squad for Saturday’s Six Nations decider in Italy and the Autumn Nations Cup games is 'the most interesting' he has had.