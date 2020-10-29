Global  
 

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s
The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday.

We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.


Six Nations Championship Six Nations Championship Annual international rugby union competition

Italy 5-34 England: Five-try visitors keep Six Nations title hopes alive

 England put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations with a laboured bonus-point win against Italy.
BBC News

England beat Italy with bonus point to put pressure on Ireland

BBC News

Six Nations 2020: Wales 10-14 Scotland - McInally try helps Scotland end 18-year wait

 Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002 as Stuart McInally's try underpins a 14-10 Six Nations win at Parc y Scarlets.
BBC News
Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title [Video]

Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title

Ireland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:54Published

Six Nations final weekend: Why England have the edge over France and Ireland

 The Six Nations concludes this weekend - 237 days after it was stopped by coronavirus - with either Ireland, England or France to be crowned champions.
BBC News

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over Italy [Video]

England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over Italy

England searching for a big win over Italy to give them the chance to snatch the Six Nations title from Ireland

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:49Published

Djokovic suffers shock Vienna Open loss against Sonego

 World number one Novak Djokovic suffers a shock defeat by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the Vienna Open quarter-finals.
BBC News

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Storm Aiden: Heavy rain and winds hit UK

 Warnings for rain in Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, Wales and parts of England are in force.
BBC News

Hogg & Russell return to Scotland starting line-up to face Wales

 Captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell have returned to Scotland's starting fifteen for the final Six Nations match against Wales.
BBC News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’

Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the nation saying the best chance to secure some“Christmas cheer” is to stick to the different tiered restrictions for areasacross Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

News24.com | Irish buoyant ahead of 3-way fight for Six Nations title

Ireland believe they have a "cracking opportunity" to win the Six Nations when they face France in...
News24 - Published

What time are final Six Nations matches on TV today?

What time are final Six Nations matches on TV today? England Ireland and France are going for the Six Nations title and Wales play Scotland. Here's all...
Wales Online - Published

Super Saturday Six Nations headlines as Stuart Hogg spells out warning to Wale

Super Saturday Six Nations headlines as Stuart Hogg spells out warning to Wale Here are your rugby morning headlines for Super Saturday October 31 as the Six Nations comes to a...
Wales Online - Published


France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations [Video]

France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations

France looking for Six Nations title as they take on Ireland in Paris.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:57Published
England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against Italy [Video]

England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against Italy

England head coach Eddie Jones says he has the "best squad to do the business" as he looks for a big win over Italy in the Six Nations

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:24Published
Jones: Most interesting squad I've had [Video]

Jones: Most interesting squad I've had

England head coach Eddie Jones says his 36-man squad for Saturday’s Six Nations decider in Italy and the Autumn Nations Cup games is 'the most interesting' he has had.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published