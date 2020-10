Love triangles and babies and murder, oh my!

Nancy RT @Daily_Express : The #VirginRiver season 2 trailer teases more romance for Jack and Mel https://t.co/WfsDhIcJEF https://t.co/gPGunhLxgW 43 minutes ago

joseph said 😚 RT @FANdemoniumNet : The #VirginRiverSeries Season 2 Trailer is here, check it out inside and see our reaction! https://t.co/fih1DoMIxp 40 minutes ago