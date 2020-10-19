Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 30, 2020 Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 30, 2020 Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oneida county -- 20 new positive tests. 231 active cases. 14 oneida county residents hospitalized. Exposure locations, days and times are at wktv.com. In herkimer county -- four new positive tests. 26 active cases. No one is in the hospital. In otsego county -- 12 new positive tests. Ten are hartwick students. 43 active cases. No one is in the hospial. We've talked a lot about halloween



