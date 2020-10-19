Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 30, 2020
Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on Friday, Oct.
30, 2020.
Oneida county -- 20 new positive tests.
231 active cases.
14 oneida county residents hospitalized.
Exposure locations, days and times are at wktv.com.
In herkimer county -- four new positive tests.
26 active cases.
No one is in the hospital.
In otsego county -- 12 new positive tests.
Ten are hartwick students.
43 active cases.
No one is in the hospial.
