Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 30, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV
Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on Friday, Oct.

30, 2020.

Oneida county -- 20 new positive tests.

231 active cases.

14 oneida county residents hospitalized.

Exposure locations, days and times are at wktv.com.

In herkimer county -- four new positive tests.

26 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

In otsego county -- 12 new positive tests.

Ten are hartwick students.

43 active cases.

No one is in the hospial.

We've talked a lot about halloween




