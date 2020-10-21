Global  
 

Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 29, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 29, 2020
Updated coronavirus statistics from Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

Numbers.

In oneida county -- 25 new positive tests.

219 active cases.

12 people are hospitalized.

Exposure locations -- october 21...hannaford in utica.

October 23.... ob training and sports performance, in utica.

Hannaford in new hartford.

October 25th... target, homegoods, boscovs - at the mall.

Dollar general, new hartford shopping center.

Big lots, new hartford.

Delmonicos, utica.

October 26 and 27th... ob training and sports performance.

In herkimer county -- no new positive tests.

26 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

In otsego county -- 10 new positive tests.

44 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

Oneida county has a new mental health commissioner.




