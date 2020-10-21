Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 29, 2020
Numbers.
In oneida county -- 25 new positive tests.
219 active cases.
12 people are hospitalized.
Exposure locations -- october 21...hannaford in utica.
October 23.... ob training and sports performance, in utica.
Hannaford in new hartford.
October 25th... target, homegoods, boscovs - at the mall.
Dollar general, new hartford shopping center.
Big lots, new hartford.
Delmonicos, utica.
October 26 and 27th... ob training and sports performance.
In herkimer county -- no new positive tests.
26 active cases.
No one is in the hospital.
In otsego county -- 10 new positive tests.
44 active cases.
No one is in the hospital.
