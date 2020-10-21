Coronavirus numbers county-by-county: Oct. 29, 2020 Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago Updated coronavirus statistics from Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Numbers. In oneida county -- 25 new positive tests. 219 active cases. 12 people are hospitalized. Exposure locations -- october 21...hannaford in utica. October 23.... ob training and sports performance, in utica. Hannaford in new hartford. October 25th... target, homegoods, boscovs - at the mall. Dollar general, new hartford shopping center. Big lots, new hartford. Delmonicos, utica. October 26 and 27th... ob training and sports performance. In herkimer county -- no new positive tests. 26 active cases. No one is in the hospital. In otsego county -- 10 new positive tests. 44 active cases. No one is in the hospital. Oneida county has a new mental health commissioner.







You Might Like



Tweets about this genereaux2019 RT @inminivanhell: Cool. Now test the entitled white people of Orange County who are refusing tests in an effort to keep numbers low so bus… 9 minutes ago Dormont Patch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/mOjHuWUhwq 12 minutes ago Forest Hills Patch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/3GQaAF73AJ 32 minutes ago ChartiersValleyPatch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/hMKdFlR30v 32 minutes ago Baldwin-WHall Patch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/OtpIgWh1El 32 minutes ago Canon-McMillan Patch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/k0Jpz3c5VE 35 minutes ago Cranberry Patch Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. https://t.co/D6csIvr5r8 36 minutes ago Indivisible Nashville RT @FOXNashville: "There are no safe zones where the virus is not a threat." 😷 6 out of 10 COVID-19 patients are getting the virus from wor… 2 hours ago