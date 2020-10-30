How to celebrate Halloween in Colorado amid the coronavirus pandemic
Denver7's Jessica Porter has some tips to celebrate Halloween during the coronavirus in pandemic in Colorado.
Plano Neighborhood Used To Drawing Thousands Of Kids For Halloween, Cancels Trick-Or-Treating During PandemicThe Canterbury Drive neighborhood, known for attracting a lot of attention and large crowds this time every year, has decided it’s safer if people stay away.
Massachusetts Gears Up For Halloween Amidst Pandemic, SnowHalloween will be a bit “tricky” this year as Mass. residents try to navigate through the pandemic and the recent snow. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the USHalloween is normally big business In the US. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put pay to a lot of events. View on euronews