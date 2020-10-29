Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison.

According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison.

Loughlin was convicted for her role in a college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors said Loughlin agreed and stated she will not attempt to be released on any terms related to Covid-19.

Loughlin was originally sentenced in August, the court agreed she would report to prison on October 30th.

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was found guilty of the same charges and was sentenced to five months.