Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison.

According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison.

Loughlin was convicted for her role in a college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors said Loughlin agreed and stated she will not attempt to be released on any terms related to Covid-19.

Loughlin was originally sentenced in August, the court agreed she would report to prison on October 30th.

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was found guilty of the same charges and was sentenced to five months.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin Mentally Preparing for Prison

Lori Loughlin is headed to prison and is mentally preparing herself for it. The actress and her...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •UpworthyChicago S-TFOXNews.com


Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence For Role In College Admissions Scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin has reported to federal prison on Friday, October 30, to begin her...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredUSATODAY.comCBC.caCBS NewsSydney Morning HeraldChicago S-TNewsdayTMZ.com


Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli Are "Very Distraught" as Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence

Full House star Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 for her role in the college admissions...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:13Published
Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News [Video]

Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News

Lori Loughlin on Friday began her prison sentence following her conviction in the college admission scandal. Her inmate number is 77827-112, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:14Published
Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'She Hopes to Be Home by Christmas' [Video]

Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'She Hopes to Be Home by Christmas'

Although she was ordered to report to prison by November 19, the Full House actress opted to start her sentence early

Credit: People     Duration: 01:21Published