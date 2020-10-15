The CDC To Allow Cruise LInes To Operate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave cruise lines a thumbs up for restarting US operations Friday.

As per the CDC's newest statement, cruise lines will be able to sail again on November 1st.

The allowance of cruises hinges on the ships meeting a strict set of rules provided by the CDC.

The cruise line must meet all of the standards before passengers will be allowed aboard.

Originally, the CDC planned to halt cruise activity until February of 2021 but the White House overruled it,.

According to Business Insider, the current no-sail order expires on October 31.