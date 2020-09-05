Local business holds costume contest

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Halloween just one day away - things got pretty spooky at one local business today.

Following social distancing guidelines - community elder care services held its annual costume contest.

5 teams participated - and i actually had the tough job of judging the spooky contest.

It was a tight race - but the "it" clowns took home first place this year.

The "survivors of 2020" claimed second place and the adams family came in third.

Congrats to