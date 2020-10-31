Jon Ossoff in Macon

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

Mail-in ballot.

All mail-in ballots can be received by november 6th ... as long as they're post marked by election day.

One of the candidates running for u.s. senate in georgia made a stop in macon to encourage early voting.

Democratic candidate jon ossoff held a "get out to early vote" event in carolyn crayton park this morning.

He was joined by a few other democrats from middle georgia, including state representative miriam paris and bibb county sheriff david davis.

Ossoff spoke about change, the covid-19 pandemic, and his opponent, senator david perdue declining tomorrow's debate.

Senator perdue chickening out of the debate at the last minute deprives the voters of their last chance to hear from him.

He is evading his responsibility to answer to the public.

We reached out to senator perdue's team about why he's not participating in the debate.

A statement from his team says quote "senator perdue will not be participating in the wsb-tv debate but will instead join the 45th president, donald j.

Trump, for a huge get-out-the-vote rally in northwest georgia.

For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, senator perdue