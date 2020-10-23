|
|
|
President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Focus On COVID With Election Day Approaching
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:06s - Published
President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Focus On COVID With Election Day Approaching
Election Day is now just four days away, and the home stretch is unfolding on runways across the nation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half...
CBS 2 - Published
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Brisbane Times
|
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a Covid-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Business Insider
|
WASHINGTON (AP) — Their final debate behind them, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|