rapeze Las Vegas celebrates Halloween with outdoor performance Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 minute ago rapeze Las Vegas celebrates Halloween with outdoor performance Acrobats from Trapeze Las Vegas celebrated Halloween with an outdoor performance on Oct. 30 in Las Vegas. 0

A NUMBER OF ACROBATS....SHOWED OFF THEIR SKILLS....TAKES YOU INSIDE....THIS SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT."WE THOUGHT WE WOULD GETCREATIVE AND TRY TO FIND A WAYTO CELEBRATE IN A VERY SAFEINVOLVED AND SINCE IT'S TRICKOR TREAT..WE THOUGHT STUDENTS SHOULD DO AFEW TRICKS BEFORE GETTING THEIRTREATS." MUSIC NATS "TRAPEZELAS VEGAS IS VERY LEARNINGORIENTED.YOU COME - YOU CAN COMESTRAIGHT OFF THE STREET KNOWINGNOTHING AND LEARN SOMETHINGNEW, AND THAT'S REALLY COOL.WE HAVEPROFESSIONALS FROM CIRQUE DUSOLEIL, AND WE ALSO HAVEBEGINNERS.AND IT'S JUST REALLY FUN TOLEARN WITH SUCH A VARIETY OFPEOPLE AND COACHES." "TONIGHTI'M REALLY EXCITED, I'MDEBUTING MY NEW WHEEL OF DEATHACT WHEN I HAVE MY CIRCUSIN THEIR CLASSES EVERY WEEK.AND IT'S ALWAYS A PLEASURE FORTHEM TO ACTUALLY GET TO PERFORMIN FRONT OF THEIR FAMILY ANDFRIENDS.SO WE ALWAYS TRY TO FIND A WAYTO MAKE THIS HAPPEN.AND AGAIN WITH HALLOWEEN,NORMALLY WE WOULD PROBABLY"IT'S REALLY EXCITING TO BESO FOR US IT'S JUST EXCITING TOBE ABLE TO PERFORM AND GIVEEVERYONE THE OPPORTUNITY TO





