Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally

Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav was injured when the stage at his election rally collapsed.

Yadav was addressing a gathering in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid Assembly elections in the state.

A large crowd was seen on the stage.

As Yadav was promising education sops, the stage collapsed.

He reportedly suffered a fracture in his right arm.

The JAP leader said that blessings of the people protected him from serious injuries.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pappu Yadav Pappu Yadav Indian politician

Watch: Pappu Yadav loses balance as stage collapses during rally in Muzaffarpur [Video]

Watch: Pappu Yadav loses balance as stage collapses during rally in Muzaffarpur

While addressing a campaign rally for Bihar Assembly polls, Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav lost his balance after the stage he was on collapsed on October 31. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency. The entire stage and tent set up was collapsed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, Covid-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav

 PATNA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok..
WorldNews

Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) Indian political party

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates [Video]

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates

While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published
JAP workers thrashed outside BJP office in Patna [Video]

JAP workers thrashed outside BJP office in Patna

BJP workers beat up workers of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) on September 25. The two groups clashed outside BJP headquarters in Patna. The brawl took place after JAP workers tried to enter BJP office in protest against recent farm bills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370 [Video]

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

PAC Ranking: Kerala, Goa, best-governed states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at bottom

 In the same category, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking table with negative scores.
DNA

Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur City in Bihar, India

Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition [Video]

Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition

As first phase of Bihar elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur. He said, "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record. You know them better than I do."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Munger firing: Cong slams Bihar govt; Shiv Sena calls it ‘attack on hindutva’ [Video]

Munger firing: Cong slams Bihar govt; Shiv Sena calls it ‘attack on hindutva’

The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published
Munger violence: CM Nitish repeated Jallianwala Bagh massacre, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Munger violence: CM Nitish repeated Jallianwala Bagh massacre, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Munger violence and compared the incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said that CM Kumar didn't expressed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Watch: Congress' Jale candidate falls as stage collapses during political rally in Darbhanga [Video]

Watch: Congress' Jale candidate falls as stage collapses during political rally in Darbhanga

In a bizarre incident, Congress candidate from Jale Assembly seat Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani fell off the stage after it collapsed during his address at a political rally in Darbhanga.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published