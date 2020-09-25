Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally

While addressing a campaign rally for Bihar Assembly polls, Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav lost his balance after the stage he was on collapsed on October 31. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency. The entire stage and tent set up was collapsed.
While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
BJP workers beat up workers of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) on September 25. The two groups clashed outside BJP headquarters in Patna. The brawl took place after JAP workers tried to enter BJP office in protest against recent farm bills.
Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
As first phase of Bihar elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur. He said, "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record. You know them better than I do."
The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51Published