Felicity Jones praises George Clooney for incorporating her pregnancy into 'The Midnight Sky’
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:30s - Published
6 minutes ago
Felicity Jones praises George Clooney for incorporating her pregnancy into 'The Midnight Sky’
Felicity Jones plays marooned astronaut Sully in the new Netflix movie 'Midnight Sky' and she explained that director George Clooney did everything he could to facilitate her during the shoot.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
George Clooney‘s The Midnight Sky finally has its debut trailer! Here’s a synopsis of the film:...
Just Jared - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
The Midnight Sky on Netflix - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for the Netflix science fiction movie The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney. It stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:00 Published 4 days ago
First trailer released for new Clooney film The Midnight Sky Netflix releases the new trailer for George Clooney's forthcoming film, TheMidnight Sky. The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will beavailable to stream on Netflix on December 23, as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago