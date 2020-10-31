Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trick-or-Treat safely during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Trick-or-Treat safely during coronavirus pandemic

Trick-or-Treat safely during coronavirus pandemic

NEWS: Going door to door during a global pandemic can be risky if you don't take the right precautions.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Safely Participating In Trick-or-Treating [Video]

Safely Participating In Trick-or-Treating

There are ways to partake in Halloween events safely during the Coronavirus pandemic, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:07Published
East Bay Homeowners Amp Up Halloween Decorations to Keep Spirits High [Video]

East Bay Homeowners Amp Up Halloween Decorations to Keep Spirits High

With trick-or-treating considered a high-risk activity, many East Bay neighbors are banding together to give their communities something to celebrate. Andrea Nakano reports. (10-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published
Beverly Hills Prepares For Very Different Halloween Due To Pandemic [Video]

Beverly Hills Prepares For Very Different Halloween Due To Pandemic

The city of Beverly Hills has banned trick-or-treating and is closing off five streets that traditionally attract thousands in an effort to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. And, for the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:22Published