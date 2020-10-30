|
|
|
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece
Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer
A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors
Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|