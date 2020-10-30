Global  
 

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.


Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer [Video]

A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the..
Macron criticises Turkey's 'imperial inclinations' as row between countries escalates

 The French president Emmanuel Macron has accused Turkey of adopting a “bellicose” stance towards its NATO allies, saying tensions could ease if his Turkish..
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake [Video]

Turkish search and rescue teams in Izmir lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a devastated residence.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir [Video]

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors [Video]

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
Deadly earthquake strikes off the coast of Turkey

 A powerful earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea near Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Holly Williams has more.
Death toll reaches 38 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 In all, around 100 people have been rescued since the earthquake, an official said.
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake [Video]

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

 Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off..
Turkey's earthquake injures at least 800 [Video]

Rescue teams have continued to search for survivors after a major earthquake in Turkey and Greece killed at least 39 people.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Briton in Greece reports on Samos tsunami surge and firefighter rescue [Video]

A Briton on the Greek island of Samos filmed the tsunami as it surged into the town square on Friday 30 October.People are shouting and emergency service sirens sound while the water pours in.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece [Video]

An earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured 400 in Turkey and on the Greek island of Samos.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios