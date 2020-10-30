Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this ROBERT HAGSHENAS RT @euronews: There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Tu… 1 minute ago euronews There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Gre… https://t.co/czXONTFTny 3 minutes ago Marcia S Newman RT @AndyVermaut: Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake https://t.co/yAbobdw8oY https://t.co/uTYANWORyn 8 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake https://t.co/yAbobdw8oY https://t.co/uTYANWORyn 12 minutes ago