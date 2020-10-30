Global  
 

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews


Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

 Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
BBC News
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

 A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
New Zealand Herald

Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

 A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
USATODAY.com

Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey

 A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials say.
BBC News

BEHSHID

ROBERT HAGSHENAS RT @euronews: There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Tu… 1 minute ago

euronews

euronews There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Gre… https://t.co/czXONTFTny 3 minutes ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @AndyVermaut: Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake https://t.co/yAbobdw8oY https://t.co/uTYANWORyn 8 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake https://t.co/yAbobdw8oY https://t.co/uTYANWORyn 12 minutes ago


Briton in Greece reports on Samos tsunami surge and firefighter rescue [Video]

Briton in Greece reports on Samos tsunami surge and firefighter rescue

A Briton on the Greek island of Samos filmed the tsunami as it surged into the town square on Friday 30 October.People are shouting and emergency service sirens sound while the water pours in.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Turkey and Nearby Greek Island [Video]

Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Turkey and Nearby Greek Island

Both countries have experienced dozens of aftershocks.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:37Published
Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece [Video]

Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

An earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured 400 in Turkey and on the Greek island of Samos.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05Published