Terror attack in Nice: Is France alone in the fight for secularism ?

Muslims protest as Nice mourns church attack dead France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against new Islamist attacks following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, while Muslims in other countries protested in the streets over perceived French slights to the Prophet Mohammad. Olivia Chan reports.

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead Assault carried out at a church in Nice comes weeks after teacher Samuel Paty was killed near Paris.

Hours before a sickening terror attack at a church in Nice, France, alleged knifeman Brahim Aouissaoui made an ominous call outside the building at the very..

The United States stands with France, President Donald Trump said in a message of solidarity after...