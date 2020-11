Rodgers hopes Vardy exploits Leeds space Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago Rodgers hopes Vardy exploits Leeds space Brendan Rodgers is hopeful 'phenomenal' Jamie Vardy can exploit the space Leeds may provide to help Leicester to victory when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Monday. 0

