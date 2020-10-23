RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s - Published
RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda
During a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on October 31, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned RJD's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and said how will they give 10 lakh jobs, they made over 20 lakh people migrate from Bihar.
"How will they give 10 lakh jobs?
They made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar.
They should first tender an apology.
Why did Nitish Kumar ji leave them?
Because misgovernance and good governance cannot go hand-in-hand," said Nadda on RJD's poll promise.
BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly elections. During a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur, Nadda said "One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority so there is no question of fewer seats. People remember Lalu Yadav's misgovernance and Nitish Kumar's good governance. People want development. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader." The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on October 31 held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey hit at Congress and RJD and asked to be aware of 'Gappu, Pappu and Lappu'. He said, "One who couldn't even pass 10th standard is commenting on Nitish Kumar who had been an engineer. These Congress and RJD people wrote the story of corruption. So, be aware of these Gappu, Pappu and Lappu."
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Munger violence and compared the incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said that CM Kumar didn't expressed condolences with the family of the deceased person. Yadav also said that Bihar CM repeated Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Munger.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 31 slammed Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for calling him a 'dog' and said that he is a dog as he is a people's servant. "Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person," said Scindia.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published