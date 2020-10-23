Global  
 

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s
RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda

During a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on October 31, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned RJD's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and said how will they give 10 lakh jobs, they made over 20 lakh people migrate from Bihar.

"How will they give 10 lakh jobs?

They made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar.

They should first tender an apology.

Why did Nitish Kumar ji leave them?

Because misgovernance and good governance cannot go hand-in-hand," said Nadda on RJD's poll promise.


