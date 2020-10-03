Global  
 

Could Leeds win the Premier League?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Soccer Saturday's Tony Pulis has been impressed with Leeds' start to the season, but does not believe they can challenge for the title.


Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City travel to newly-promoted Leeds United in the Premier League.

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City travel to...
Shoot - Published

‘A very good game’: Mark Lawrenson predicts Leeds United v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a narrow 2-1 win away to Leeds United in their...
The Sport Review - Published

Leeds United confirm midfielder Kalvin Phillips facing up to six weeks on sidelines with shoulder injury

Kalvin Phillips is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, Leeds United...
talkSPORT - Published


Rodgers: I thought we were amazing [Video]

Rodgers: I thought we were amazing

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says that it was a really good team performance and that despite having lots of first-team players injured he thought his side were 'amazing' in their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:37Published
Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances [Video]

Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says that his side didn't create enough changes when they were on top during the game, as his side slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:49Published
Rodgers hopes Vardy exploits Leeds space [Video]

Rodgers hopes Vardy exploits Leeds space

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful 'phenomenal' Jamie Vardy can exploit the space Leeds may provide to help Leicester to victory when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Monday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published