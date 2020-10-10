Global  
 

Suspect arrested in Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The priest, who was shot at around 16h CET on Saturday, is in a serious condition.View on euronews


Lyon Lyon Third-largest city of France and prefecture of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

France attacks: Greek Orthodox priest shot at church in Lyon, motive unknown

 A Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for..
New Zealand Herald

Lyon attack: 'Orthodox priest wounded in shooting'

 The Interior Ministry says a serious incident is underway in the French city.
BBC News
Eastern Orthodox Church Eastern Orthodox Church Second-largest Christian church

WorldNews
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

French Police Catch Suspect in Shooting of Orthodox Priest

A suspect has been arrested after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and seriously wounded in the...
Newsmax - Published

Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at a church in Lyon, France

There was no indication from French officials that the attack was terrorism-related.
SBS - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



Police cordons around Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest [Video]

Police cordons around Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest

A police cordon has been put in place around Lyon after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot outside a church today (October 31).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published