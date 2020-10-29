Coronavirus Cases Spiking In Pennsylvania
On Saturday, Allegheny County reported 174 new coronavirus cases as part of the 2,510 new cases in Pennsylvania.
Tony Ramirez @realDonaldTrump Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19… https://t.co/6QrXG4wQBv 20 hours ago
Tony Ramirez @realDonaldTrump Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19… https://t.co/7c61zwEZd1 20 hours ago
Tony Ramirez @BreitbartNews Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 c… https://t.co/Bg64USzf6r 20 hours ago
Tony Ramirez @DanScavino Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 case… https://t.co/XFxo4Q5Hgy 20 hours ago
Tony Ramirez Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 cases are spikin… https://t.co/urmNnri73k 23 hours ago
Tony Ramirez @BreitbartNews Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 c… https://t.co/MGPmJnPTd5 1 day ago
Tony Ramirez @seanhannity Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 cas… https://t.co/Kc2p9wFLbO 1 day ago
Tony Ramirez @BreitbartNews Trump won because of 80,000 votes in 3 states, leading to a win in the Electoral College. #COVID19 c… https://t.co/4jfzXHObJq 1 day ago
Officials Offer Warning As Coronavirus Cases On Rise In Pennsylvania, New JerseyAlexandria Hoff reports.
Coronavirus Cases Skyrocketing In Pennsylvania, New JerseyStephanie Stahl reports.
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,202 New Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,202 new cases of Coronavirus and 44 additional deaths.