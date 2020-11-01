Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols In NYC In Case Of Protests, Rioting After Election
Preparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on Election Night.
lu hu RT @CBSNewYork: Volunteer Crime Prevention Group Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols For Election Night https://t.co/Tzti8obLCE 1 day ago
CherryBlossom RT @davelucas: ▶️watch @CBSNewYork video w/ @CurtisSliwa :::
@NYPDnews has advised Midtown NYC businesses to take extra security measures… 2 days ago
VLDerricks RT @wjz: Preparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on election night. Now, the Guardians Angels say they're increasing… 2 days ago
LAPD Authors RT @policeofficer: Volunteer Crime Prevention Group Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols For Election Night https://t.co/CWElQq1P4j 2 days ago
Raymond E. Foster Volunteer Crime Prevention Group Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols For Election Night https://t.co/CWElQq1P4j 2 days ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore Preparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on election night. Now, the Guardians Angels say the… https://t.co/H81UFKunzt 2 days ago
Dave Lucas ▶️watch @CBSNewYork video w/ @CurtisSliwa :::
@NYPDnews has advised Midtown NYC businesses to take extra security… https://t.co/nxm0fE8EDQ 2 days ago
CBS New York Volunteer Crime Prevention Group Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols For Election Night https://t.co/Tzti8obLCE 3 days ago