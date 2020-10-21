High School Cross Country: Angola's Steury Runs Away with State Title

Global  
 

Angola junior Izaiah Steury became the first in school history to win an individual cross country state championship on Saturday.

They'll take on brebeuf next saturday down in muncie... ???meanwhile, state finals for cross country taking place earlier today in terre haute... ???start things with the girls... final stretch... carroll's zoe duffus can't catch lowell's karina james... a penn state commit..

Duffus finishes her high school career with a state runner-up finish... chargers also finish in second place as a team...???on the boys side... one of the best stories you'll ever hear has it's happy ending... angola's izaiah steury, once an orphan in ethiopia... now a state champion... steury becomes the first from angola to win the individual title... he does so with a time of 15 minutes and




