Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham.

The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield.

Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.