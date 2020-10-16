Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham.

The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield.

Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diogo Jota

Liverpool go top after Jota winner against Hammers

 Substitute Diogo Jota scores for the third straight game as Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Liverpool go top after Jota winner against West Ham

 Substitute Diogo Jota scores for the third straight game as Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Liverpool 2-0 FC Midtjylland: Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah score in Reds win

 Liverpool make it two wins in two Group D games with victory over Champions League rookies FC Midtjylland despite losing Fabinho to injury.
BBC News

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp says Van Dijk is a 'quick healer' following the Dutchman's knee operation [Video]

Klopp says Van Dijk is a 'quick healer' following the Dutchman's knee operation

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he is looking for solutions in defence with Fabinho also sidelined with injury

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published
Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected [Video]

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds a post-match press conference after histeam beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Fabinho injury last thing we needed - Klopp

 Fabinho's injury is "exactly the last thing we needed", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the Brazilian adds to the club's defensive problems.
BBC News

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says Fabinho's injury is a 'shock for the team'

 Fabinho's injury is "exactly the last thing we needed", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the Brazilian adds to the club's defensive problems.
BBC News

Nathaniel Phillips Nathaniel Phillips English footballer


West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchangedstarting line-up for the first time since October 2017, 172 games ago.Guardiola said: “We started really well, then after we conceded with the firstaction they had, we struggled in the last five or 10 minutes of the firsthalf. “In the second half we were better, we scored and had the chances at theend but we could not convert them, so we drew. “I would prefer to have resultsbut we have to analyse where we are. Many injuries, a lack of preparation, norecovery time, and tough games we’ve played so far. “But the players gaveeverything on the pitch. Now we recover and think about the next game.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Lockdown: Premier League, EFL and elite sport to continue in England

 The Premier League and other elite sport can continue behind closed doors during a new four-week national lockdown in England.
BBC News

Lockdown: Premier League and elite sport to continue in England

 The Premier League and other elite sport can continue behind closed doors during a new four-week national lockdown in England.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England


Anfield Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Champions League preview: Liverpool v FC Midtyjylland [Video]

Champions League preview: Liverpool v FC Midtyjylland

Take a look at the stats ahead of FC Midtyjylland's trip to Anfield for thesecond game of the Champions League group stage.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

'I love these games. You earn the easier games on nights like these'

 Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side "had to work hard" to preserve their unbeaten run at Anfield as they fought back to beat Sheffield United.
BBC News

Klopp delight as Liverpool beat Sheffield United - but were they fortunate?

 Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side "had to work hard" to preserve their unbeaten run at Anfield as they fought back to beat Sheffield United.
BBC News
Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive [Video]

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Klopp hails match-winner Jota: He is much better than I thought he would be!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed new signing Diogo Jota has exceeded even his own expectations...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Jurgen Klopp says Nathaniel Phillips is 'monster in the air'

Jurgen Klopp says defender Nathaniel Phillips is "a monster in the air" following an impressive...
BBC Sport - Published

‘He’s not Messi, but who cares?’ – Jurgen Klopp praises ‘monster’ Nathaniel Phillips after defender’s man of the match display in Liverpool victory over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Nathaniel Phillips after the defender put in a man of the match...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: We found a way to win tonight [Video]

Klopp: We found a way to win tonight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was proud of his side's determination to keep pushing for a winner after Diogo Jota scored late on to secure a 2-1 victory against West Ham in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:08Published
Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week [Video]

Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published